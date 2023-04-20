Obituary for Nicholas B. Norman

Nicholas Bryan Norman, age 42, of Bloomington, formerly of Chaska, died unexpectedly on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Friday, April 21, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a time of sharing at 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska.
Nicholas was born on January 23, 1981, to Shelly and Dennis Norman of Chaska. He spent most of his youth in Chaska, later teenage years in Arlington, and made Bloomington his long term residence.
As a young boy he was the definition of mischief with a sly grin on his face and fun new ways to avoid being grounded with his charming personality.
He was employed at P.C.I. Roadways, St. Michael, MN, for 20 years, as an operator. He was a resident of Bloomington for the last 20 years. He was a very skilled builder, creator, inventor, welder and a jack of all trades.
He is survived by his mother, Shelly Norman of Grand Marais; father, Dennis Norman of Hollister, MO; siblings, Jacob (Lesli) Norman of Burnsville, Amanda (Lance) Anderson of Grand Marais, Maria (Matt) Conlan of Grand Marais, Brian Norman of Grand Marais; nieces and nephews, Jessen, Toby, Hailey, Adyssey, Emmalyn, Mathiuss, Odesseia, Sydney and his Godchildren Isaac and Jessen. As well as his many cousins, aunts, and uncles who watched him grow up into the terrific human he was. He is also being missed by the largest collection of friends, co-workers from PCI Roads, and neighbors that a guy could ask for.
He is preceded in death by his Uncle Ken Norman, Grandma Cathy Sleeper, Grandma Paulina Norman, Grandpa Don Sleeper, and Grandpa Lyle Norman.
Nicholas was known as St. Nick for his hand was always out stretched to those in need and it brought Nicholas delight in helping those around him.
If he could dream it, then it would be made. No tree was too high to scale and no project was beyond impossible. EVERYTHING should be modified and cant be left stock.
The world lost a beautiful soul and a true MacGyver.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.