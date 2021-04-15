Obituary for Nicholas C. Norstad

Nicholas "Nick" Carmen Norstad, age 39, of Prior Lake and Little Falls, MN, passed away March 22, 2021.
He is joining in Heaven, his sister, Tina Martino.
Nick is survived by partner, Tasha Roland, her two children, Trinity and Jovan and their daughter, Carmen Marie; mother, Carla Norstad; father, Chris Martino; brother, Chris Martino III; grandmother, Lynda Norstad; grandfather, Victor Bruce Norstad; and many other family members.
Nick attended Prior Lake and Shakopee schools, studied music and arts at McNally & Smith College of Music. Nick was an avid photographer and enjoyed playing pool. He loved art and his passion was music.
Funeral service to be held April 24 at First United Church, 1000 First St. SE, Little Falls, MN. Visitation at the church from 12 to 2 p.m. and funeral to begin at 2 p.m. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing so all can gather safely. Remembrance gathering to follow.
Graveside burial service to held at Pleasant View Memorial Garden Cemetery at Hwy 13 and Portland Ave, Burnsville on April 27 at 11 a.m., in the Apostles 111-B Garden Lot 3. All friends and family welcome. A Celebration of Life to follow.