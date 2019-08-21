Obituary for Nicole A. Foyt

Nicole A. Foyt, age 27, of Eden Prairie, passed away August 14, 2019.
Nicole was a beloved daughter, sister, fiancé, granddaughter and a shining light to so many. Her passions included sharing time with her family, reading a good book, traveling the world, dining at Snuffy’s Malt Shop, bonding with her Delta Zeta sorority sisters, boating on the Mississippi river, visiting the MN State Fair, following March Madness and living her very best life each day.
Nicole’s message was clear… be kind to all, explore the world early and often and make the best of every moment we are given. Her battle with colon cancer never changed these beliefs, but rather only strengthened her powerful spirit. Having family, friends and a community like Eden Prairie surround her in her various endeavors was a reminder of just how much support she had. Her love was endless for each person that came into her life. Nicole was passionate, dedicated, strong, inspiring, kind, loyal, grateful and an enthusiast for life! She will be dearly missed
Preceded in death by her grandparents Frank and Alice Gentzkow.
Nicole is survived by her parents, Connie and Rick Foyt; brother, Joe Foyt; fiancé Jeffrey Turner; grandparents, Arnold and Dianne Foyt; adoring family, loyal friends and so many prayer warriors.
Mass of Christian Burial Friday, September 6 at 11 a.m. Visitation is Thursday, September 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. and one hour prior to Mass, Friday. Both the visitation and Mass will be held at St. Victoria Catholic Church, 8228 Victoria Drive, Victoria.
Huber Funeral & Cremation Services
Eden Prairie Chapel 952-949-4970