Obituary for Nicole C. Conrady

Nicole Catherine Conrady, age 50, of Buffalo passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at her residence.
She was born in August 1972 in Shakopee to Burdette and Sharon (Alexander) Wodtke. After graduating from Jordan High School, she married Adam Conrady and joined him in various corners of the country when he enlisted in the US Marine Corps. During this time, she was a mother while volunteering extensively with the local PTO and Girl Scouts. Later, they would divorce and she would return to Minnesota. There, she would work at Washburn Computer Group in Monticello as an office clerk. While working full time, she obtained a degree in Accounting from North Hennepin Community College with a 4.0 GPA as a member of Phi Theta Kappa. She loved to go dancing in the twin cities with friends, visiting state parks with her family, and attending the annual Kite Festival in Buffalo. She faced good and bad times in life with nothing but love, strength, and unmatched positivity.
Survived by her loving children, Allison, Brandon and Caleb; her mother, Sharon Wodtke; siblings, Brian Wodtke, Claudette Hathaway, Brad Wodtke and Julie Wheelis; other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her father, Burt and sister, Michelle Wodtke.
Inurnment at Lake Benton, MN.
