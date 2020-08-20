Obituary for Norbert J. Goss

Norbert Joseph Goss, age 88, of Elk River (formerly of Jordan) passed away at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids on August 13, 2020, his devoted daughter Lisa by his side.
Norb was born on May 3, 1932 in Waucoma, IA to parents Leonard and Katherine (Hormisch) Perry. His father passed away when Norb was two years old. In 1943, he and his sister Lorraine were adopted by George Goss. He left his farm life and moved to Minneapolis at the age of 14. Norb met the love of his life, Joyce (Berg), at Dory’s Diner in Bloomington where Joyce was on her roller skates working as a carhop. They were united in marriage on February 3, 1951 at The Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis. They resided in Bloomington until moving to Jordan in 1968 where they lived for 24 years, and were members of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Norb was proud to be a member of the Local 49. He worked as a heavy equipment operator and took pride in his work. Norb was strong, intelligent, kind, and resilient. Everyone who knew Norb loved his calm but witty demeanor and positive outlook on life. He enjoyed telling a good story and he had a smile for everyone.
He is survived by three children, Ron (Nancy) Goss of Prior Lake, Julie (David) Snyder of Arlington, and Lisa (Dave) Pimiskern of Rogers; seven grandchildren, Sara (Ryan) Metko, Ryan (Leah) Goss, TJ (Lauren) Riley, Shauna Tetrault, Kevin (Barbara) Riley, Joe Hansen, and Carley Pimiskern; ten great-grandchildren, Nathan and Nora Metko, Nolan and Landon Goss, Elyse Riley, Skylie, Abel, and Breckan Tetrault, Elliott and Sienna Riley; sister Lorraine Johnson, and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents; wife, Joyce in 1999; and daughter, Dianna in 1963.
Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held to celebrate his life at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights, MN.