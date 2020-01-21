Obituary for Norma E. Johnson

Norma Elaine (Swanson) Johnson, age 93, of Waconia, MN, died on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Auburn Homes in Waconia, MN.
Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 24, 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service all at St. Johns Lutheran Church, 4th and Oak Street, Chaska, with Pastor Allen Holthus officiating. The burial will be at Chatfield Cemetery in Chatfield.
Norma was born on October 5, 1926 in Kenyon, MN, to Iver and Ingeborg (Nesseth) Swanson, one of nine children. She was baptized and confirmed at Gol Lutheran Church in Kenyon, and graduated in 1944 from Kenyon High School. Norma enjoyed dancing at the Marigold and Prom ballrooms. Norma met Stanford Bud Johnson while working at Jefferson Lines. They were married on May 10, 1957 at Gol Lutheran Church in Kenyon for 57 years till Buds passing. They had four daughters. Norma and Bud farmed and raised beef cattle, hogs and chickens on their Chatfield farm. The drought hit Southern MN in the mid 1960s which forced them to sell the livestock but they continued farming the land. Norma and Bud kept the farm, but moved the family to Edina. Norma worked at various jobs but was mainly employed at Highland Management Group, Inc., Edina in accounting for over 30 years. Norma and Bud enjoyed time in their homes they built in Edina, Bloomington, Carver and their final home in Chaska. Throughout their life they spent a lot of time traveling with family and friends. She loved gardening, sewing, flowers, cooking and canning.
Norma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be deeply missed. Norma took great care of Bud in his later years with everlasting love. Norma had a incredible inner strength with a strong-willed love of life and God that kept her going through her final years at Auburn Manor.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanford Bud (2014); her parents; son-in-law, Nowell Freeman and siblings.
Survivors include her loving daughters, Lynn (Tom) Giles of Laguna Beach, CA, Ann (Tony) Higgins of Anoka, Sherry (Bruce) Carlson of Chaska, Pamela Freeman of Henderson; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren; brother, Stanley (Eunice) Swanson Kenyon; sister, Jeanette (Don) Reschke of Minnetonka; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.