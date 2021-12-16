Obituary for Norman E. Larson

Norman Earl Larson, age 91, of Chaska, formerly of Outing, MN, died Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Auburn Manor Care Center, Chaska.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday, January 29, 2 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska, with Pastor Jennifer Moran officiating. The inurnment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Norman was born December 13, 1929 in Minneapolis, the youngest of three children to Arthur and Agnes (Anderson) Larson. He was baptized on March 13, 1930 at Augustana Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. He graduated from Minneapolis Vocational High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953. On May 4, 1951 he married Dorothy Dahl at Faith Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. He worked at Martin Leather for many years and then Cook Construction until retirement. Norman and Dorothy were residents of Burnsville where he built his own house. He was then a resident of Outing, MN, on Lake Washburn for 40 years. He loved wildlife, bird feeding, fishing and his dogs. He could fix anything, had a great sense of humor and loved spending time with family and friends.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Arthur (Genevieve) and Robert (Marilyn).
Survivors include his loving wife, Dorothy; son, Bruce (Linda) Larson of Shoreview; daughter, Linda (Jeffery) Boxell of Chaska; five grandchildren, Isaiah, Micah and Jonah O’Neill, Miles (Ashley) Larson and Kelsey (Logan) Martin; three great-grandchildren, Elijah O’Neill, Everly and Wells Larson; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.