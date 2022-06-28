Obituary for Norrene M. Cozine

Norrene Margaret Cozine, age 84, of Chanhassen, passed away at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 surrounded by her adoring children, grandchildren and her dear friend, Wanda Riekens.
Norrene was born in Parkston, SD, February 1, 1938, the daughter of Ernest and Viola Bertram. After graduating from Parkston High School, Norrene moved to Denver, CO where she met the love of her life, Purdie Diehl Cozine. They married in 1957 and eventually moved to Minnesota where together they raised five children and nurtured and loved 10 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Norrene's most significant working contribution was owning and running a successful horse stable for 25 years. She did all of that while being a loving wife and mother and "stellar" Grandmother of many.
Norrene was preceded in death by daughter, Lonnette (1970) and husband, Del (2012).
Norrene is survived by son, Glenn Cozine and his four children: Adam (and wife Kelly) Nicole Avila, Danielle and Connor (and fiancée, Emma) Cozine; daughter, Lisa (and husband Bob) Hendrickson and their three children: Jessie (and husband Jake Nordvall), Jake (and wife Taylor) Hendrickson, and Lucas (and wife Jessie) Hendrickson; daughter, Michelle Kizzek and her daughter, Erica (and husband Kevin) Wagner; daughter, Bridgette (and husband Vaughn) Mulcrone and their two children, Elliott and Lourdes Mulcrone. She also has surviving siblings; Elaine Pankowski, Margaret Bertram, Doris and Alan Schneider, Doyle and Mary Bertram and Phyllis and Larry Boddicker.
Norrene was ever present in the lives of her children and grandchildren. She had great faith in the One who made her, Jesus Christ. Her amazing gift of hospitality, positivity and loving spirit will be with us always.
Norrene’s Celebration of Life was held on Tuesday, June 28 at Wooddale Church, 6630 Shady Oak Road, Eden Prairie. Visitation was from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., followed by funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Livestream was provided by Wooddale Church, and was live 15 minutes prior to service
Norrene will be laid to rest next to her beloved daughter, Lonnie and her dear Husband, Del at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Dimock, SD.
Condolences may be shared at