Obituary for Ohiyesa P. Firesteel

Ohiyesa Paul Firesteel, age 26, a member of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Dakota Community, started his journey to the spirit world on Friday, May 13, 2022.
All services will be held at the Tiowakan Spiritual Center, 14625 Prairiegrass Dr. NW, Prior Lake. An overnight visitation will be held Thursday, May 19, starting at 5 p.m. At 7 p.m. is a prayer and time to share your memories and love for Ohiyesa. The funeral is on Friday, May 20 at 2 p.m. Livestream of the service can be found on the McNearney-Schmidt Facebook page.
Ohiyesa will be laid to rest at the Shakopee Mdewakanton Dakota Community Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Andrew Chien, Darius Bieganski, Dalton Cassidy, Keegan Cassidy, Keyon Arlt, Reuben Kitto Stately, and Jody Erickson.
Ohiyesa was born July 14, 1995, to his fantastically expectant parents Franklin Dean Firesteel and Ellen Rose Zacharias. Ohiyesa, Dakota for Winner, was named by his father. Ohiyesa was the oldest grandson of David and Loretta Zacharias. From the day he could hold a drum stick he sang. From the day he could walk he danced Powwow. He was a magical grass dancer. He lived a vibrant life surrounded by friends and family from every walk of life. His inspiration, warmth, passion and generosity touch countless friends, family, and strangers. He was passionate about music, sports, travel, cooking, and his animals. He deeply loved Shadow, Tinkerbell, Peter, Eclipse, and Ginger. He made various trips out to Colorado snowboarding and loved every minute of it.
Ohiyesa graduated from Breck School in 2013. Throughout high school he played football, lacrosse, basketball, and soccer. He built his home when he was 19 years old making sure to include a recording studio and gaming room. He traveled far and wide and lived his life the way he wanted to. His laughter was contagious. His intensity for his favorite sports teams was immeasurable. You knew he supported you with all his being when he cheered you on.
Ohiyesa passed surrounded by his loving family at the HCMC MICU after a 33-day hospitalization and valiant battle against Covid-19. Ohiyesa left our lives too soon.
He is survived by his mother, Ellen Zacharias; brothers, Mason Neale and Anderson Segovia Zacharias; stepfathers David Neale and Franklin Segovia Rivas; grandparents, David and Loretta Zacharias and many other loving relatives and friends.
He will be deeply missed by his girlfriend, Summer Ball and her daughter, Ava whom he treated as his own.
Ohiyesa is preceded in death by his father, Franklin Dean Firesteel and many other loving relatives.
We would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of HCMC MICU for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Breck School Donations in memory of Ohiyesa Paul Firesteel.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at