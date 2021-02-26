Obituary for Oren E. Allen

Oren Ellsworth Allen, age 93, of Chaska, died peacefully on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Shakopee.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Oren and his wife Constance will be buried at Newark Memorial Gardens in Newark, OH, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Alzheimers Association.
Oren was born June 28, 1927 in Lakewood, OH to Henry and Janette (Leypoldt) Allen, the youngest of four children. Oren and his wife of 62 years, Constance, had been residents of Minnesota for the past 10 years. They were 40 year residents of Guilford, CT, before moving to Minnesota. Constance died in October of 2017.
Oren is preceded in death by his wife, Constance, parents, and siblings, Dick, Henry and Marie.
Survivors include his daughter, Sara of Hamden, CT; son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Ann Allen of Minnetrista; grandsons, Matthew and Luke.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.