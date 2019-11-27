Obituary for Orval J. Olson

Orval J. Olson, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the age of 89.
Orval was born on January 15, 1930, in Eagle Bend, MN, to Axel and Martha (Johnson) Olson. After the family moved to Minneapolis, he graduated from South High School in 1948. Following his service in the Korean War, Orval was employed in the passenger elevator construction industry for 39 years.
Orval leaves behind his wife of 51 years, JoAnne (Lynch) Olson, his son Jon (Kari), and sister-in-law Lorraine Scheurer. He was preceded in death by his parents and his five siblings.
A private memorial service was held in Mankato on Friday, November 29.