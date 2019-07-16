Obituary for Orville Beuch

Orville Beuch, age 87, of rural Henderson, passed away on July 15, 2019 at Mayo Hospital in New Prague.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20 at St. John Lutheran Church in Belle Plaine. Rev. Mark Johnson, officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Kolden Funeral Home in Belle Plaine and continue one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday morning. Interment with Military Honors will follow the luncheon in Brown Cemetery in Henderson.
Orville was born in Lydia on September 10, 1931 to Frank and Paulina (Zaudtke) Beuch, the youngest of six children. On September 10, 1954 he married Ethel Lieske.
All he wanted to do was farm and he farmed since 1949 when he graduated from high school. His farming was interrupted for military service 1954-1956 at Ft Sill, OK. He raised registered Holsteins and enjoyed fishing, woodworking and auto racing. Orville was a director and past president of the JRBrown historical society. He was a regional director AMPI, director World Dairy Expo, ADA-Mn, DHIA & Holstein Ass'n. Orville also worked for Lieske Genetics, Pillsbury-corn/pea pack employee, Highway Ag/Genesis and Conagra.
He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran in rural Arlington and St. John in Belle Plaine. He loved music and sang in the choir, he also did solos and duets and taught Sunday school. He was proud to have arranged and enjoyed the 50 year reunion of confirmands.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Melvin and Walter, sisters, Irma Grassman and Ella Tietz and brothers in law and sisters in law.
Orville is survived by his wife, Ethel; children, Brett (Nickole) of Albertville, Rand of Le Sueur, Russ of Henderson, Beth of Henderson; grandchildren, Random (Shandra) Snyder Beuch Chosen; grandchildren, Joshua (Kyra) Snyder and Aaron Joseph Snyder; sister, Bernice Hafermann; sisters-in law, Lois Scherer, Carol (Lowell) Pogatchnik. Dorothy Peterson, Claire (Frank Shelton) Dulgar, Lorraine (Paul) Doring; nieces and nephews, friends.