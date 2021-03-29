Obituary for Oscar A. Mendoza

Oscar Adam Mendoza, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at his home in Chaska.
Oscar was the son of Laurie M. Mendoza and Oscar A. Mendoza, born on November 16, 1994 in Sioux City, IA. Oscar graduated from Chaska High School, Class of 2013. Oscar was a wonderful son, friend, nephew, and brother who touched the lives of so many around him. To his Mother, Oscar was a loving son, one who would do anything to provide for her and make her feel so loved. Oscar was his Mothers Sunshine.
Oscar spent his life trying to make others happy by playing music with his friends, cracking jokes whenever he could, and simply being a listening ear to others when needed. Oscar had a beautiful, warming, and contagious smile that brightened any room he entered. Oscar always loved performing. Whether it was on stage with his band or doing stand-up comedy. To some, Oscar was a bandmate who they toured the states and jumped around on stage with. To others, Oscar was a great friend to share a meal or drink with and talk about sports, comedy, and movies.
Oscar will be so dearly missed by his mother, Laurie; uncle Ryan and aunt Diana Whitehorn of Lincoln, NE; aunt Sheryl and uncle Randall Wolf of FL; aunt Sharon and uncle Tim Kirlin of Oakbrook Terrace, IL; aunt Tammra and uncle Rick Hense of Lincoln, NE; cousin, Alex Winbolt of Longmont, CO; cousin, Bailey Winbolt of Oakbrook Terrace, IL; and many close friends who brightened and blessed all their lives.
Oscar was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Shirley A. Hames.
A cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held this summer in Chaska and in Laurel, NE.