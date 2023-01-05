Obituary for Owen L. Riess

Owen L. Riess, age 66, of Prior Lake, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at his home.
Owen was born in Rochester, MN, June 6, 1956, the son of Gordon and Rose. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. Owen was happily married to Tracey (Ruff), and has a beloved daughter, Jacqueline Riess. He loved them both dearly, and would do anything for them.
Visitation Saturday, January 7 from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Celebration of Owen's Life at 11 a.m., at Hosanna Church, 9600 163rd Street West, Lakeville. Interment will be later at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Operation Vet NOW.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, MN, 952-445-2755.
