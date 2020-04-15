Obituary for Pam Meisinger

Pam Meisinger, longtime resident of Prior Lake, passed away April 14, 2020 at the age of 71.
Services are delayed until a later date.
On January 22, 1949, Pam was born to parents Douglas and Peggy Tomason. After living in California for many years, Pam moved to Prior Lake, MN in the 1980’s.
A dependable woman, Pam spent many years performing secretarial work. In her free time, she enjoyed socializing at the Prior Lake VFW where she was a member. She loved playing bingo, visiting Mystic Lake Casino and fishing. She was a proud mother and Goma to her grandchildren. Pam was always caring and willing to help others.
Pam is survived by her children, Adam (Ashley) Chambers, Andrea (Jim) Mahar, Tim Chambers; grandchildren, Mollie, Michaela, Evelyn, Lyda, Christopher; stepmother, Myrna Tomason; half-brothers, Raymond Tomason, Wayne Tomason & Mark Tomason
Preceded in death by her husband, Jim Meisinger; mother, Peggy Groves; father, Douglas Tomason; siblings, Doug Tomason and Anisa Groves.
