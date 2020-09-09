Obituary for Pamela J. Stelten

Pamela Josephine (Nolden) Stelten, age 57, of Carver, died peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the Lutheran Home of Belle Plaine.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 12, 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Prairie Catholic Church, 200 East Church Street, Belle Plaine with Father Michael Kaluza presiding. The visitation will be on Friday, September 11, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 W. 3rd St., Chaska. The burial will be at St. Bernard’s Catholic Cemetery in Cologne.
Pamela was born on May 29, 1963 in Minneapolis, to Darrell and June (Williams) Nolden, one of 11 children. She graduated from Chaska High School the class of 1981. On April 14, 1989 she married Mark Stelten at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Chaska. They had five children. They have been residents of Carver for 31 years. She had worked at various locations including, Klein Bank, Belle Plaine High School, Target and Hazeltine Country Club, Chaska. She was a 4-H leader and enjoyed sewing and embroidery.
She was preceded in death by her father, Darrell Nolden, father-in-law, John Stelten and sister-in-law, Anne Marie Paloucek.
Survivors include her husband, Mark; children, Luke (fiancee’, Ashley Read) of Carver, John of Carver, Emily Mae (Benjamin) Stewig of Minnesota Lake, Sara of Carver, Kathryne of Carver; mother, June Nolden; siblings, Robin Nolden, Mat (Jane) Nolden, Cindy (Don) Landon, Jon (Teri) Nolden, Mary (Dave) Graunke, Amy (Tim) Sauter, Michele (Todd) Brandt, Peter (Kayomi) Nolden, Kerri Nolden, Stephen (Jeannie) Nolden; mother-in-law, Lorna Stelten; brothers-in-law, Matt Stelten, Father Anthony Stelten, Ed (Cassandra) Paloucek; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.