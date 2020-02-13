Obituary for Pamela K. Lieser

Pamela “Pam” Kaye Lieser, age 58, of Shakopee, passed away at home after a fearless battle with leukemia following a courageous battle with breast cancer on Monday, February 10, 2020.
Pam was born August 5, 1961 in Willmar, MN the daughter of Melverne and Dianne (Gatewood) Bonnema. She graduated high school in New London-Spicer in 1979. Pam and Gary Lieser married in 1981 and together they had two beautiful children. She graduated from nursing school in 1986 and dedicated her career taking care of the elderly and spent the last 12 years caring for those with Alzheimer’s with The Estates of Excelsior.
Pam was a free spirit who was always looking forward to parties and having fun. She enjoyed spending time at the casinos playing keno and slot machines. Her love for the casino inspired many trips to Las Vegas and Laughlin, NV. Pam was a big fan of the Minnesota Vikings and loved cheering them on. She had a thing for convertibles and loved the feeling of driving with the top down and having her hair blow in the wind with the music turned up loud. She appreciated music and loved listening to her favorites: Queen and ABBA. Pam enjoyed life and cherished spending time while having fun with her with children.
Pam is survived by her son, Brandon (significant other, Taylor Fruetel) Lieser; daughter, Amanda (fiancé, Cody Johnson) Lieser; siblings, Paula Bonnema, Matthew (Gail) Bonnema, Mark (Laura) Bonnema; nieces and nephews, Christina, Darrin, Tara, Tanner, Piper, Lainey, Lucas and Jessica. Best friend, Mary Zehnder. Special friend, Steve Bolin. And many, many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Melverne and Dianne; brother, Patrick Bonnema.
Visitation Saturday, February 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 1 p.m. all at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
