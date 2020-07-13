Obituary for Pamela R. Olson

Pamela Renee Olson, age 64, of Shakopee, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at her residence. A Celebration of her Life is pending at this time.
Pamela was born on March 3, 1956 in Minneapolis, one of eight children, to Orlin and Mary (Mondor) Olson. She graduated from Waconia High School in 1974. She was employed at Houlihan’s Restaurant in Chanhassen for 15 years and also did housecleaning for many years. She loved football, cooking, painting and gardening. She has been a resident of Shakopee for eight years moving there from Victoria, MN.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Rick Olson and sisters, Brenda Nelson and Mary Olson.
Survivors include her daughters, Tammy (Troy) Meuffels of Carver, Stephanie Wessbecker of Victoria, Sara Wessbecker of Shakopee; six grandchildren, Jayden Meuffels, Austin Tietz, Ciera Teitz, Hayley, Hayvah and Hayveda Hofschult; siblings, Tim (Dar) Mondor of Norwood-Young America, Barb Tamplin of Norwood-Young America, Connie (Jerry) Halvorson of Bloomington, Mary Jo (Larry) Sund of Norwood-Young America; Jim Wessbecker of Victoria; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.