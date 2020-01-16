Obituary for Patricia A. DeVet

Patricia Ann DeVet, age 79, of Prior Lake passed November 18, from complications from Al Amyloidosis, surrounded by her children.
Born May 28, 1940 to Barnett and Florabeth Nelson in Lewiston, ID. Patty spent much of her early life in Portland, OR where she met her husband Charles Floyd DeVet of Saint Paul, MN.
Patty is an Oregon girl at heart, but for over 40 years she made Prior Lake, Minnesota her home. During this time, she made countless friends & endeared herself in the community. She loved history, hosting parties, meeting new people and helping others.
She is most proud of raising six children; two biological and three international adoptions and one in spirit.
Patty is survived by husband, Chuck; children, Roberto, Linda Curtis, Annetta, Sumei, and Thao Nguyen; sister, Linda Callahan; brother, Bob Nelson; and six grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her son, Reece.
Anyone who knew Patty, knew that she loved nothing more than a good party. Per Patty's wishes, a traditional service was not held, but rather a celebration of life was held on November 24, 2019.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Blossom House for girls at Humanitarian Services for Children of Vietnam a charity founded by her family where Patty served as the Vice President (www.hscv.org). Patty frequently visited Hanoi and is considered an endeared great auntie (bac Patty) by the girls and by the HSCV team. More information and donations can be made on the website at www.hscv.org or via check made to HSCV and sent to: HSCV; 2965 Spring Lake Road SW; Prior Lake, MN 55372