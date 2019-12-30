Obituary for Patricia A. Halvorsen

Patricia Ann Halvorsen, age 65, of Chaska, formerly of Duluth, died peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at her home.
A visitation was held on Friday, December 27, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 W. 3rd St., Chaska. Funeral Service was held on Saturday, December 28, 2 p.m. at the Apostolic Gospel Church, 3882 Haines Road, Duluth. The burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Duluth.
Patricia was born September 1, 1954 in Duluth to Carl and Lorraine (Moore) Halvorsen. She graduated from Duluth Denfeld High School in 1973, and was baptized in Jesus’ name at the Apostolic Gospel Church in Duluth. She has been a resident of Chaska since 1988, and has been employed at Park Nicollet for over 20 years in Health Information Management. She loved the ocean, her painting, riding on her motor scooter, and kayaking. Her life was entirely devoted to her family, her dogs Sochi and Lena, and to her faith in God.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Mary Theresa and Mary Snyder.
Survivors include her loving children, Velma (Mike) Budzinski of Rosemount, Elaina (Cory) Atwood of Shakopee, James Howell of St. Paul; grandchildren, Bryce, Brooke and Benjamin Budzinski, Will and Nora Atwood; siblings, John Halvorsen, Mary Woetzel, Theresa Roth, Emma Hagensen, Michael Halvorsen, Velma Williamson, Carl Halvorsen Jr., William Halvorsen, Francis Halvorsen and Veronica Snelling; her dogs, Sochi and Lena; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.