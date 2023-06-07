Obituary for Patricia A. Jorgenson-Green

Patricia A. Jorgenson-Green
October 11, 1946 - May 9, 2023
Patricia Ann Green, age 76, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 9 at her home in Newhall, CA.
Born in Minneapolis to Burton and Marguerite Jorgenson, Patricia was a brave and strong women who had Bone Marrow Failure and Dementia.
Patricia spent her childhood living on her grandfathers farm in Prior Lake and moved to Newhall, CA in 1962.
Patricia attended Marinello School of Beauty in Van Nuys and worked as a hair stylist. Later, she worked as a cashier/supervisor for Kmart Corporation.
Patricia enjoyed cooking, decorating, music and traveling. She was a devoted mother of one, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed watching baseball, softball, volleyball games, dance and piano recitals that her child and grandchildren participated in.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Robert Green together for 60 years. Patricias daughter, Tamera Plante (husband, Leo); grandchildren, Brittany Kenedy (husband, Joshua), Robert Plante; great-grandchildren, Bryce Kenedy, Brooke Kenedy; sister, Kathleen Dawson (husband, Dennis); brother, Jon Jorgenson (wife, Pam); sister-in-law, Barbara Trnka; nephews, nieces and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her father, Burton Jorgenson; mother, Marguerite Simpkins-Jorgenson; sister, Jeannie Jorgenson and sister, Peggy Jorgenson.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Home Instead and their earthly angels Margo, Katherine and Frida.
Funeral service will take place on June 15 at Eternal Valley Mortuary at 23287 Sierra Highway, Newhall at 10 a.m. (viewing/visitation on June 14 at 5 to 9 p.m.)
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be sent to the Alzheimer's Association or Be The Match.