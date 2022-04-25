Obituary for Patricia A. Kinkel

Patricia Anne Kinkel, age 88, of Chanhassen, died peacefully on Monday, April 18, 2022 at Auburn Manor Care Center, Chaska. A Memorial Service is pending at this time.
Patricia is survived by her loving husband, Merlyn; children, Gary (Kay) Kinkel of Shakopee, Jane (David) Mataczynski of Missouri, Linda (David Andersen) Kinkel of Forest Lake, Katie (Kyle) Korzenowski of Chaska; 12 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.