Obituary for Patricia A. Kinkel

Patricia Anne Kinkel, age 88, of Chanhassen, died peacefully on Monday, April 18, 2022 at Auburn Manor Care Center, Chaska.
A Memorial Service will be held on May 21 at 10 a.m. at the Chaska Moravian Church, 115 East Fourth Street, Chaska. Memorials preferred Chaska Moravian Church.
Patricia was born October 8, 1933 in St. Paul to Ernest and Helen (Waggoner) Holmquist. She was baptized and confirmed in the Methodist Church in St. Paul and graduated from St. Paul Park High School (Class of 1951). While attending Hamline University, and as a cheerleader for the basketball team, she met and fell in love with Merlyn Kinkel. On June 12, 1955 they were married at Newport United Methodist Church in Newport. Pat and Merlyn started their married life in New York Mills, MN, moved to Chaska in 1958, and were Chanhassen residents for over 50 years (1964-2017).
Pat was a beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and Friend. She was a highly enthusiastic photographer, journaler, and skilled pianist who volunteered her time freely. Her children cherished her presence as an elementary school room mother, Campfire Girl leader, Bible School teacher, and cheerleader at their sporting events and music performances.
Pat was full of energy and juggled diverse activities with great joy and skill. She was especially devoted to the Chaska Moravian Church, where she sang in the choir, played the piano, taught Sunday School, and served on the Board of Trustees and the Womens Fellowship. In addition, Pat was actively involved with Auburn Manor Care Center as a member of the auxiliary, and played the piano, worked at the gift shop, and visited the residents.
She was a passionate and engaged Grandmother who savored spending time and making memories with her 12 grandchildren. In retirement, Pat remained an active volunteer, including with the League of Women Voters and as a devoted election judge, but she and Merlyn found time to enjoy travel, loving nothing more than to hit the road with their beloved dog, Troubles.
Pat was a resident of Auburn Manor for the past five years, where she was faithfully tended by Merlyn, with the caring and devoted support of the amazing Auburn staff.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Janice Sathra, and Mildred Mitzi Ollhoff.
Patricia is survived by her loving husband, Merlyn; children, Gary (Kay) Kinkel of Shakopee, Jane (David) Mataczynski of Missouri, Linda (David Andersen) Kinkel of Forest Lake, Katie (Kyle) Korzenowski of Chaska; 12 grandchildren, ten great grandchildren.
