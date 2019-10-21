Obituary for Patricia A. Kubiszewski

Patricia A. Kubiszewski, age 83, of Belle Plaine, formerly of Shakopee, entered eternal life at Kingsway Retirement Living in Belle Plaine on Friday, October 18, 2019.
Patricia was born on March 4, 1936 in Hendricks, MN the daughter of Frank and Dorothy (Sik) Lacek. She married Albin A. Kubiszewski on June 12, 1956, in Wilno, MN. Patricia and Albin lived in Shakopee for 44 years before moving to Belle Plaine 15 years ago.
Patricia had a strong faith and was very involved in church. She cherished her family most of all and loved raising her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Albin; children, Emil and Sharon Kubiszewski, Sandra Schmitt; parents, Frank and Dorothy; two sisters.
She will be deeply missed by her son, Bernie (Shirley); daughter, Sarah (Chad) Vizecky; grandchildren, Jessica DeMaris, Kenneth Kubiszewski, Jody (TJ) Deutsch and Sherry Kubiszewski, Kaitlyn and Allison Vizecky; great-grandchildren, Jabin, Austin, Kylee and Ryker; daughter-in-law, Kellie Melby; step-grandson, Nicholas Melby; sister, Sophie Gawerecki and brother, James (Janice) Lacek.
Visitation is Tuesday, October 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Visitation is also Wednesday, October 23 from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Prairie Catholic Church, 200 E. Church St., Belle Plaine. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee.
