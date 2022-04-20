Obituary for Patricia A. McDonald

Patricia Ann McDonald, age 92, of Prior Lake, entered eternal life on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Shakopee.
Patricia was born in Ivanhoe, MN, the daughter of Frank and Angeline (Janiszewski) Friske. She married Patrick McDonald on February 20, 1960, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Minneapolis.
Patty loved antiquing. She was a collector, dealer, and the owner of Pumpkin Patch Antiques in Prior Lake.
Patty is survived by her husband, Patrick; sons, Craig, Paul (Chris), and Barry (Trish); grandchildren, Joe (Theresa) and Maria, Zachary and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Lucy and Theodore; sister-in-law, Joan Friske.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Angeline Friske; brothers and sister, Raymond Friske, Rose Marie Kornovich, and Jerome Friske.
Visitation Sunday, April 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Visitation also Monday, April 25, from 10 to 11 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W. 125th St., Savage, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment St. John the Baptist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savage.
Condolences may be shared at