Obituary for Patricia A. Murphy

Patricia Ann (Graham) Murphy, age 83, of Victoria, died on Thursday, November 26, 2020, peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family, following a three year battle with cancer.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 4, 11 a.m. with the family receiving friends 10 to 11 a.m. all at St. Victoria Catholic Church, 8228 Victoria Drive, Victoria, with Father Robert White presiding. The inurnment will take place at St. Victoria Catholic Cemetery in the columbarium. The Mass will be live streamed on this link: https://www.stvictoria.net/funeral-patricia-murphy/
Patricia was born on July 3, 1937 in Alexandria, to William and Eunice (Roquette) Graham, one of five children. She attended country school for grade school and graduated from Alexandria High School. On September 6, 1958 she married Patrick Murphy at St. Marys Catholic Church in Alexandria. They had four children. Patricia was a home mother until her children were all in school and then she worked for 25 years in District 112 as administrative support for the reading director and eventually the principals office at Chaska High School. She will be remembered as the face of the High School for many. She will be remembered as a strong and vocal supporter of her childrens and grandchildrens sporting activities. She loved to offer her glasses to officials when they needed to see better. She was an active member of St. Victoria Church serving as Eucharistic Minister. She enjoyed reading, traveling and golfing. She and Patrick spent five months in Fort Myers, FL for the past 17 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandma and great grandmother.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Bette and Harriet; sister-in-law, Vi Graham.
Survivors include her loving husband, Patrick; children, Kimberly (Mike) Latterner of Orono, Sheryl (Tim) Latterner of Mound, Mike (Sue) Murphy of Chaska, Ann (Tim) Jann of St. Michael; nine grandchildren, Sean (Megan) Latterner, Andy Latterner (Taylor Glynn), Christie Latterner, David Latterner, Nate (Leah) Murphy, Taylor Murphy, Colby Murphy, Cole Jann, Ryan Jann; fourgreat grandchildren, Hank and Louie Latterner, Brooks and Cal Murphy; siblings, Dean Graham of Las Vegas, NV, Karen (Jr.) Erickson of Fortson, GA.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.