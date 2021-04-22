Obituary for Patricia A. Peltier

Patricia Ann (Keough) Peltier, age 83, of Carver, formerly of Eden Prairie, died peacefully on Monday, April 19, 2021 at her home.
Funeral Service was held on Friday, April 23, 3:30 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 W. 3rd St., Chaska, Father Tony VanderLoop of Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Chaska, officiated. The visitation was from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home. The burial followed at Eden Prairie Cemetery in Eden Prairie.
Patricia was born July 3, 1937 in Minneapolis to James and Marie (Brown) Keough, one of four children. She was raised on a farm in Bloomington and graduated from Bloomington High School in 1956. She married Ronald Peltier on October 27, 1956 in North St. Paul. They had five children. She worked as a Teachers Aid at Forest Hill Elementary School and Eden Lake Elementary School in Eden Prairie for over 25 years. She retired in 1998, and while acting as a teachers aid she had to learn German and Braille. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, cooking and woodworking refinishing and re-staining furniture was a favorite of hers. She loved spending time with her family and her three poodles.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, James Pitcher; brothers, George and John; and sister, Elizabeth Thun.
Survivors include her loving husband, Ronald; children, Anita Pitcher of Maple Grove, James (Aimee) Peltier of Eden Prairie, Karen (William) Engberg of Chanhassen, Timothy (Michele) Peltier of Eden Prairie, Mark Peltier of Eden Prairie; six grandchildren, Laurie (Marcus) Taylor, Angela Engberg, Justin (Nicole) Engberg, Teresa (Lance) Alexander, Chase Peltier and Ryleigh Peltier; six great grandchildren, Allyiah, Destiny, Brayden, Damian, Brooklynn and Mya; brother-in-law, Leonard Thun of AZ; other relatives and friends.
