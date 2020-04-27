Obituary for Patricia A. Sammis

Patricia (Pat) Anne Sammis, age 89, passed away suddenly on April 23, 2020, after a short illness. Pat was born on August 22, 1930 in Hollis, NY, the only child of William and Helen (Lane) Joy.
She was a resident of Prior Lake, since 1969 when she and her husband, Ted, built one of the first houses on the lake shore of Frost Point. The family enjoyed the lake activities including picnics, boating and sailboat races for many years. She and Ted also enjoyed renting a large sailboat and spending days and nights on Lake Superior. They took multiple vacations to Hawaii. As a widow she went on cruises with family members to Europe, China, and Egypt.
Pat (also known as Grandma or Mama) was proud of her three children and their families. She laughed easily and that is what many people remember. She did not, however, like or get jokes. Her family would hold up an imaginary joke sign so she would know when a joke was being told.
Patricia was strong-willed, persistent, and fought for what she wanted. She started college in her 40s and attained a BA degree from the University of Minnesota. She wrote, edited and published poetry and short stories.
Her husband of 56 years, Theodore (Ted) Montfort Sammis, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children, Linda (Jeffrey Jr) Jeanne Allen of Loveland, CO; Theodore (Lynnda) William Sammis and Stephen (Michelle) Willard Sammis both of Prior Lake; nine grandchildren, Jeffrey Baker Allen III, Amy (Joshua) Joy Hosterman, Anthony (Laura) William Sammis, Taylor Ramona Sammis, Isaac (Rebecca) Theodore Sammis, Jordyn Patricia Sammis, Lindsay Ann Sammis, and Haley Renee Sammis; step-granddaughter, Tracie Michelle Grande; two great-grandsons, Keaton Alexander Allen and Juneau Reed Sammis; step-great-grandson, Anthony Joseph Grande.
Pats ashes will be placed along side her husbands ashes in Pleasant View Memorial Gardens in Burnsville. A family gathering will be planned at a later date.