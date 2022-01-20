Obituary for Patricia A. Stoltzman

Patricia Ann Stoltzman was born on August 23rd, 1931, to John Polzin and Hazel Vinson of Stillwater, MN. Patricia was a lifelong resident of Shakopee, MN where she, alongside her husband Lee Stoltzman raised 4 children.
Patricia worked many jobs to help support her family. She took most pride in working the deli counter at Berens Market in Shakopee. This is where she was able to be part of the Shakopee community and meet many people. This was also a job where Pat, "Ma", felt that she was part of a family for which our family will be forever grateful to the Berens Family.
Patricia enjoyed spending time with her kids and family. Whether people coming to see her, or her traveling to see them, either way you would be assured there would be a bright smile on her face and a filled heart.
Later in life Patricia was part of clubs such as the Red Hatters and various volunteer groups. She was always available to lend a helping hand to others. Patricia took pride in delivering Meals on Wheels to the people of her building at Zen in Chaska, MN. She also had many hobbies including crafts and cooking; she was part of decorating groups during Christmas and made greeting cards for many people in her building and her family. One activity Patricia really enjoyed was her weekly bingo outings. She loved BINGO!!
Patricia is preceded in death by her husband, Lee Stoltzman; and son, Brett; siblings, Sonny, Dick, Bob, Jim, Maryon, Jerry, Patrick; parents, John Polzin and Hazel Vinson.
She is survived by her children, Bart (Kim), Patrick (Sherri), Kellie (Kevin) and Jodi Lee (John); siblings, Butch, Chris, and Vonnie; grandchildren, Matthew (Taylor) Benz, Tyler Stoltzman and Parker Stoltzman.
Visitation, January 29, 2022, from 1 to 5, with prayer service at 4 p.m. at McNearney Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 Third Ave. E., Shakopee, MN.
952-445-2755. www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com