Obituary for Patricia Chvatal

Patricia Chvatal, age 67, of Jordan, entered eternal life on Saturday, May 23, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, May 27 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Jordan. Pat will be laid to rest at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Father Neil Bakker will preside.
Friends over the age of 65 and/or with compromised immune systems are encouraged to watch the live streamed mass at sjbjordan.org by clicking on the live streaming tab. For those attending in person, a mask is required for the health & safety of our community.
On November 8, 1952, in Little Falls, MN, Jerome and Jeanette Winkler welcomed their daughter, Patricia Mary Winkler, into the world. Along with her six siblings, Pat was raised in Holdingford, MN. In her youth, Pat was instilled with a deep appreciation of family. She spent countless hours swimming, camping, and going for bike rides with her family, because she lived for her family.
Following high school, Pat continued her schooling at St. Cloud State University and Mankato State. Driven by her desire to teach and a sense of adventure, Pat served as a student teacher in Mexico for some time. After earning a degree in elementary education, Pat returned to Holdingford to teach second grade. In her free time, Pat enjoyed biking trips to the east coast with friends.
Working with children brought happiness to Pat’s life, but nothing compared to the joy of raising her own children. On June 27, 1987 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Holdingford, Pat was united in marriage to Daniel Chvatal. They were blessed with 33 years together and two wonderful children. Pat was fortunate to homeschool and spend quality time with her children. They would often bike the trails around their home and in Prior Lake. Pat was truly a dedicated, loving wife and mother.
A woman of deep Christian faith, Pat was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. She enjoyed praying at the adoration chapel and preparing meals for the parish’s priests over the years. Pat was especially grateful to pilgrimage with Dan to Medjugorje. Despite enduring cancer, Pat was steadfast in her devotion to Jesus. Her love of the church, her family, and friends never wavered.
Pat is loved and missed by her husband, Dan; son, John Chvatal; daughter, Kathryn Chvatal; siblings, Sue (Joe) Katzner, Janet (Len) Wiener, twin sister, Peggy (Larry) Kahnke, Debbie (Doni) Wentland, Jerry Winkler, Lynn (Marty) Palmersheim; other loving relatives and friends.
Patricia is greeted in Heaven by her parents, Jerome and Jeanette Winkler.
