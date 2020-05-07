Obituary for Patricia E. Papenfuss

Patricia Ellen Papenfuss, age 78, of Shakopee, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee, from a massive heart attack.
Patricia was born on November 27, 1941 in Weston Township, WI. She moved to Silver Bay, MN, as a young child. She graduated from William M. Kelley High School in Silver Bay in 1959. On December 15, 1962, she married Delbert Wayne Papenfuss at St. Martins Lutheran Church in Winona, MN.
Patricia was employed with General Mills for 29 years, 6 months and 6 days! Patricia then started her own business, Chanhassen Secretarial Service, and was in business for over a decade while also being very active with Chanhassen Chamber of Commerce.
Patricia is survived by her husband of nearly 58 years, Delbert; son, Chad Papenfuss (grand kids, Collin, Kaitlin, Sydnie Papenfuss) of Stafford, VA; daughter, Carin (Gerardo) Lopez of Chicago, IL; grandson, Damian (Trika) Papenfuss (great-granddaughter, LaNya Papenfuss) of Bloomington. She is also survived by special cousins, Becky (Leonard) Brown, of Prior Lake and Helen Moore, of Winona, Boyd Nagle, of Dunedin, FL.
Patricia was an avid antique shopper and collector. She loved canning, gardening, puzzles, boating, cooking, sewing, quilting and reading Danielle Steel books. One of Patricias strong passions was camping in their RV and traveling the United States many months of the year after her retirement.
To honor Patricias request, she will be cremated and her ashes will be spread over Lake Superior in Silver Bay at a date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org or Shepard of the Lake Lutheran Church www.sollc.org in honor of Patricia Ellen Papenfuss.
An immediate family only Funeral Service was held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May, 6, 2020, at the McNearney- Schmidt Funeral Home, Shakopee, (952) 445-2755. You may watch a live stream of the memorial service on the McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation Facebook page.
