Obituary for Patricia G. Lahl

Patricia Gail Lahl, age 70, of Chaska, died peacefully on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at her home.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be on Thursday, January 13, 4 to 7 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska. Pastor Peter Boehlke will be the clergy.
Patricia was born on December 12, 1951 in Dawson, MN, to Orville and Maxine (Laabs) Larson, the oldest of five children. She graduated from Dawson High School, Dawson, MN, in 1969. On December 15, 1984 she married Robert Lahl at Crown of Glory Lutheran Church, Chaska. She was employed at First National Bank, Chaska, Carver County State Bank, and lastly at Carver County Court Administration for 21 years. She loved gardening, flowers, golfing, crossword puzzles, lifetime movies, ladder golf and darts. She especially loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, Orville Larson, and parents-in-law, Wally and Mary Lahl.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Lonn Anderson of St. Paul, Leslie Anderson of Bloomington, Lindsay Anderson of Edina, Megan (Derek) Lahl-Johnson of Chaska; 1 grandchild, Kara; mother, Maxine Larson of Dawson; sisters, Lynn (Tim) Hilde of Vergas, Deanna (Jim) Nelson of Dawson, Sandy (Bob) Pehrson of Dawson, Amy (David) Dahl of Dawson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.