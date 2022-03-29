Obituary for Patricia J. Topinka

Patricia Joan Topinka, age 73, of Chaska, died unexpectedly on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 1, 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 West Second Street, Chaska. The visitation will be on Thursday, March 31, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska and also one hour prior to the Mass at church.
Joan was born October 24, 1948 in Wanamaker, IN to Alva and Pauline (Lee) Johnson, the second of four children. She graduated from Arlington High School, Indianapolis, IN in 1966. On November 8, 1975 she married Robert Topinka at St. Simons Catholic Church in Indianapolis, IN. They had two children. Pat and Bob have been residents of Chaska and members of Guardian Angels Catholic Church since July of 1986. Pat's last employer was Howards Jewelry, Chanhassen where she worked in order fulfillment. She loved reading, crocheting, bowled in younger years, but especially loved being with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her loving husband, Robert; children, Cass (Emily Villasenor) Topinka of Maple Grove, A.J. (Rachel) Topinka of Mayer; five grandchildren, Lily, Evelyn, Sam, Rowan and Pablo; brother, Michael Johnson of Indianapolis, IN; sister, Maryann (Paul) Moore of Lebanon, IN; extended family, Kaila Stark; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.