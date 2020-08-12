Obituary for Patricia M. Anderson

Patricia M. Anderson, age 65, died suddenly on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Two Twelve Medical Center in Chaska.
Patty was born on June 8, 1955 in New Prague to Leo M. and Alyce R. (Shimek) Mamer. She attended St. Wenceslaus Catholic School, graduated from New Prague High School, and attended Hennepin Technical College. Patty married the love of her life, Roger L. Anderson, on September 21, 1973 at St. Wenceslaus Church in New Prague. She worked as a customer service representative most recently for Gedney Foods, but worked for Softsoap (Minnetonka Labs) for 24 years prior to that.
Patty’s positive outlook and sunny disposition brightened the world around her; everyone left a better, happier individual for having been in her presence. She loved nothing more than time with her grandchildren and the trips to the lake, fishing. She will be deeply missed by her loving family and numerous friends.
Patty is survived by her loving husband, Roger of Chaska; son, Shawn (Sarah) Anderson of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Kieran and Cullen; sister, Margaret (Frank) Trowbridge of Coon Rapids; brother, Peter Mamer of Shakopee; mother-in-law, Helen Felby of Vista, CA; brothers-in-law, Bill (Brenda) Anderson of Breezy Point, MN, Don (Lori) Anderson of Vista, CA, Paul Anderson of Vista, CA; sister-in-law, Connie Bird of Henderson, MN; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Michael Mamer; sister, Alice and Don Jirik; father-in-law, Alvin Anderson.
Private family services will be held Thursday, August 13 at 11 a.m. at Bruzek Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery.