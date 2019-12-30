Obituary for Patricia M. Shannon

Patricia “Patty” Mary Shannon, passed away on December 20, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Patty was born March 15, 1968 in Los Angeles, CA and was raised in Le Center.
Survived by husband, Casey; children, Nicholas Masterson, Samantha Hoehn, Travis Hoehn; grandchildren, Noah, MacKenzie, Jocelyn, Nolan, Emberley; mother, Louise Prom; siblings, Sherrie, Heather, Brenda, Linda, Jennifer; many nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and last but not least her beloved St. Bernard dogs, Tessa and Rudy.
Preceded in death by father, Eugene Prom.
There will be a celebration of Patty’s life on January 11th. More details to be provided at a later date.