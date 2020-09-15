Obituary for Patricia Nelson

Patricia (Pat) Nelson, age 69, a long time resident of Shakopee, passed away on September 11, 2020.
Pat is survived by her two children, Christa Nelson and Andrew (Nicole) Nelson; her grandchildren, Austin, Brooke, Dominic and Zack and her sisters, Faye Steinmeuller and Denise (Steve) Brovold.
Pat was born in Fosston, MN on March 15, 1951 to Hazel and Jack Allen. Fosston is where she met and married her husband Don. They moved to the cities shortly after to build their life together and later ended up making Shakopee their home. They had two children who were the light of their lives. Pat was a stay at home mom and devoted her life to their children. She loved to read books, play the piano, crochet, tend to her flowers and garden, watch old westerns and loved her coffee!
At the end of May she suffered a stroke and being the fighter she is she battled back with everything she had. Unfortunately she lost the battle and passed away on the evening of September 11.
She was reunited in heaven with her husband, Don; her parents, Jack and Hazel; her sister, Barb Urness and many other cherished loved ones.
A burial service is being held at St. Peters church in Bagley, MN on September 26. Condolences and cherished memories can be sent to 285 Columbine Ln, Shakopee, MN 55379.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the entire staff at All Saints Senior Living in Shakopee for the amazing care given to our Mom. We truly appreciate everyone of you.