Obituary for Patricia R. Ploumen

Patricia Rose Ploumen, age 79, of Shakopee, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at All Saints Senior Living in Shakopee.
Pat was born in New Prague on June 4, 1940, the daughter of Martin and Emma (Pavek) Donnelly. She grew up on the family farm in Cedar Lake Township, Scott County. For over 35 years, Pat was employed as a social worker for Scott County and then the State of MN.
Pat was active in the DFL party, and she also served as an election judge at the polls. She was an avid traveler, and she loved attending festivals and events. A couple of her favorites were the Renaissance Festival, and the Blues Festival in Duluth. If there was a party happening she was going to be there! St. Patricks Day with her friends and family, and New Years Eve with her grandchildren, were celebrations she looked forward to every year.
When Pat was younger, she was a member of 4-H, and later in life she made many friends as a member of the Red Hat Society. She had a love for life and adventure~and hats!
Pat is survived by her daughters and sons, Nancy Nelson McIntosh, Patrick Ploumen (Robyn), Martin Ploumen (Veldeen) and Kelly Ploumen (Randy); grandchildren, Grace and Sophie, Alexa, Austin, Alexi and Abbi, Carly, TJ, Hailey and Trisha; great-grandchildren, Red and Caeden; sister, Donna Shaughnessy; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Preceded by parents, Martin and Emma Donnelly; brother, Rollie Donnelly.
Visitation Tuesday, December 17 from 4 to 8 p.m. with Sharing Time beginning at 7:30 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to Special Olympics of MN.
Condolences may be shared at