Obituary for Patricia Rogers

Patricia "Pat" (nee Kokesh) Rogers, age 90, long- time resident of Eden Prairie, passed away peacefully January 6, 2020.
We say good-bye to a kind and curious mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother with soft hands and a warm heart who was always ready for a new adventure.
Preceded in death by beloved husband, John of 64 years; daughter, Maria; granddaughter, Ellen; parents John and Pauline Kokesh.
She will be deeply missed by her children, Cori Austin, Julie (Duke) Bascom, Paul Rogers, Ann Rogers, Hallie (Steve) Becker; grandchildren, Megan, Lauren, Emily (Daniel), Michael, Catherine, Benjamin, Mac, Jordan, John Robert, Janelle (Jordan), Abby, Sydney (Hunter); great-grandchildren Nolan and Anthony; sisters, Yvonne, Janet, Donna, Rosemary, and many friends.
Visitation was Sunday January 12, 5 to 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Huber Funeral Home, 16394 Glory Lane, Eden Prairie. Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, January 13 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour before at Pax Christi Catholic Community, 12100 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Park Nicollet Foundation.
