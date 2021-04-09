Obituary for Patricia Samarzja

A Celebration of Life for Pat is being planned for May 15 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Hughes residence (4457 199th St. W Farmington, MN 55024). All are welcome and invited to come and share memories while celebrating the beautiful life Pat lived. We look forward to seeing you there.
The ABC’s of Patricia Samarzja
October 30, 1947- April 2, 2021
A-Arizona-Pat loved the desert and cherished her winters spent there.
B-Born on October 30, 1947 in Chisholm, MN to Dolores and Steve Samarzja. She was preceded in death by her loving parents.
C-Cabin in Chetek, WI where pontoon rides, bonfires, and fish fries were enjoyed.
D-Donna- Pat’s beloved little sister. They not only shared a bedroom, but also a bed while growing up. Imaginary lines didn’t stop them from crossing into each other’s territory.
E-Educator-Pat spent 25 years as an elementary school teacher in the Prior Lake Schools and also had taught at St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Waconia prior to that. She was respected and loved by countless students and colleagues.
F-Fan of her grandchildren and all of their sports. She loved her spot behind home plate or sitting on the sidelines of the basketball court.
G-Grandma to Jace (15), Kamryn (15), and Makenna (13) Hughes, the loves of her life.
H-Hurricane drinks-Her favorite!
I-It’s Five O’clock Somewhere…One of Pat’s favorite songs and her mantra until the end.
J-Jet Ski Grandma. She loved to take the grandkids on rides around the lake. Makenna always said that grandma made her feel “secure” while riding.
K-Kids- Pat is survived by her children Kristi Hughes (Scott) and TJ Vizenor (Christine).
L-La Vida Buena-Her community in Fountain Hills, Arizona where old and new friends came together.
M-Martin Hughes School (Buhl)- Pat went to school grades K-12 in the small town of Buhl, MN and had fond memories of her childhood.
N-Nocturnal- She looked forward to retirement so she could stay up late to read her books that she could never put down.
O-Organizer of everything!
P-Planting- She loved her flowers and every spring looked forward to getting her pots beautified for the summer.
Q-Quick witted- She displayed this personality trait up until the very end.
R-Round and Round the Frying Pan was a favorite game played with her neighbors during her childhood.
S-Social Director- Pat loved organizing events for her friends to spend time together.
T-Tamales. She could never pass up a box of HOT TAMALES or a bag of black jelly beans.
U-Unbelievable cinnamon roll maker- She passed this down to her grandchildren who would hone their skills while at the cabin together.
V-Vacations- Pat not only explored the US but also relished in cruises to exotic places and adventures around the world.
W-Wisdom- Pat was always someone others would go to when seeking good advice.
X-Xtra special life partner, Daren. They spent ten years together making lasting memories.
Y-Yard- Pat was in her happy place when working in the yard. She was an expert weed puller and flower deadheader.
Z-Zest for life. Pat will be remembered for her amazing zest for life.