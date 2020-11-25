Obituary for Patricia Schmit

Patricia “Pat” Schmit, age 89, of Shakopee passed away on November 19, 2020 at All Saints Senior Living in Shakopee.
Pat was born on January 10th 1931 in Savage to Anton and Gertrude (Murphy) Schmit.
Pat was a devoted member of Saint Mark’s Catholic Church and an adoring aunt to all of her nieces and nephews. She worked for Dr. Jim Ponterio, Saint Francis Medical Center and Mdewakanton Sioux Health Department.
Pat is survived by her brother, Robert (Dixie); nieces and nephews, Stephen Schmit, Debbie Affeldt, Geri Hoffman, Jean Sand, Nancy (Steve) Ballien, Patti (John) Fudge, Tim (Colleen) Pepper, Dina (Jeff) Menke, Kelley (Dennis) Ennenga, Scott (Kathy) Schmit, Shawna Schmit; niece-in-law, Kim Schmit; 30 great-nieces and nephews and many great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anton and Gertrude; brothers, Cyril (Dorothy) and Roland (Juanita); sisters, Aldene (Earl) Pepper and Eileen Schmit; nephew, Greg Schmit; great-nephews, Josh Schmit and Bobby Sand; nephews-in law, Brent Affeldt and Ace Hoffman.
Visitation is on Friday, November 27, from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at the Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne in the Church of St. Mark, 350 S. Atwood St., Shakopee. Serving as pallbearers are Derek Menke, Bryan Gustafson, Conor Doyle, Colin Schmit, Tony R. Schmit, Jake Affeldt, Spencer Theis and Duane Hoffmann. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee. Memorials are preferred to the Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-444-2755.
Condolences may be shared at