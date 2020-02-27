Obituary for Patricia T. Sames

Patricia T. Sames, age 86, of Shakopee entered eternal life on Monday, February 24, 2020 at her home.
Patricia was born on October 7, 1933 the daughter of Hugo and Rosalia (Klehr) Hennes. Before retirement, Patricia worked 10 years for Gamet Manufacturing as an administrative secretary and then part-time at the Cub Foods Deli.
Patricia loved spending time in the kitchen cooking for her family, along with spending time outdoors tending to the garden. She enjoyed playing cards and going dancing with her friends. She had a great sense of humor and adored raising her children and now spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Durene (John) Klingelhutz; sons, Dale (Laura) Duff, David (Karen) Duff, Dennis (Laurie) Duff, Darrin (Doreen) Duff; 15 grandchildren, Melissa (Corey) Trebiatowski, Jacqueline (Shane) Touhey, JJ Klingelhutz, Megan (Zack) Stans, Collin Duff, Timothy (Tracey Renwick) Duff, Justin Duff, Brianna (Rob) Hoffner, Preston (Kelly) Duff, Tiffany (Eric, Jr.) Benson, Matthew (Sarah) Persons, Brady Duff, Hannah Duff, Monica Kehoe, Travis Otto; 25 great-grandchildren; brothers, Daniel (Darlene) Hennes, Eugene Hennes, Thomas (Mary) Hennes.
Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, Hugo and Rosalia; sisters-in-law, Jacqueline Hennes and Esther Hennes.
Visitation will be on Sunday, March 1 from 3 to 7 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Visitation also Monday, March 2 from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne in the Church of St. Mark, 350 S. Atwood St., Shakopee, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee.
