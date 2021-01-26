Obituary for Patrick A. Mohr

Patrick Adam Mohr, age 56, died on January 15 in Chanhassen.
Known for his quick, witty and unrestricted sense of humor and kindness, Patrick was devoted to his family, wife Maureen (Lord) and son Ryan. Born in Kenosha, WI, his parents Diane (Hansen) and Terrance Mohr, along with brothers Allen (Lisa), and Terry (Jean) relocated to Portage, WI. He earned a bachelors degree in Business Administration at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse where he was a member of two National Championship teams: football and track. Pat, a respected sales executive, enjoyed helping others and was recognized for being a mentor and friend. He enjoyed traveling and the outdoors. Whether hunting, fishing, or being a SUPER fan, above all he loved being a father. His greatest joy was spending time with his son.
He is survived by his wife, son, mother, siblings, nieces, nephew, aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws (Mike and Marieta Lord). He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.
Private funeral services were held at St. Hubert Catholic Church. A celebration of his life is planned for this summer. Please visit Pats Kudoboard https://www.kudoboard.com/boards/xEYhWsxS to share your memories of Pat. In lieu of flowers, do something kind for another in his memory.
Huber Funeral & Cremation Services
Eden Prairie Chapel 952-949-4970