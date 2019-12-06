Obituary for Patrick Aretz

Born on March 29, 1943, Patrick Aretz, 76 years old, of Victoria, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on November 22, 2019.
Pat is preceded in death by his parents, Jerome “Chub” and Celeste Aretz.
Pat is survived by partner, Candy Dunn; son, Brian (Kellee) and daughter, Lynn; sisters, Judie, Pam (Danny), and Cindy; grandchildren, Kory (Justine), Jesse (Hanna), Brady (Samantha), and Alexis; great grandchildren, Liam, Kai, and Georgia.
Pat was born and raised in Victoria, MN. He spent his working years as a small town butcher. Outside of work Pat enjoyed cooking for family and friends, golfing and watching whatever sports he could find. Pat was the biggest and loudest sports fan around, from playing sports for the majority of his life to attending his children and grandchildren’s sporting events to watching his favorite Minnesota teams on TV. He was also a dedicated member of the Victoria Lion’s Club and Fire Department.
Visitation will be Monday, December 30 4 to 6 p.m. at Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street in Chaska. Celebration of Life to follow at Chaska VFW 6 to 8 p.m.
Funeral arrangements with Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chaska, (952) 448-2137