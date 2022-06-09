Obituary for Patrick J. McDonald

Patrick J. McDonald, age 90, of Prior Lake, entered eternal life on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Shakopee.
Patrick was born on May 20, 1932, in Bloomington, MN, the son of Raymond and Marie (Eller) McDonald. He married Patricia Friske on February 20, 1960, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Minneapolis.
Patrick proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was the owner of Lamb Business Forms. In high school he was a very good athlete, earning All-Conference in both Basketball and Football. Other hobbies included gardening, golfing, and fishing (he went to Canada nearly 60 years in a row). He had a blast playing cards with his grandkids, who he adored along with all of his family.
Patrick volunteered at Sharing and Caring Hands. He was a very generous gentleman, who had a constant smile. He was very accepting of everyone, and was a very devout Catholic, and a true Irishman!
Patrick was preceded in death by his loving wife, Patricia; three brothers and five sisters.
He is survived by his sons, Craig, Paul (Chris), and Barry (Trish); grandchildren, Joe (Theresa) and Maria, Zachary and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Lucy and Theodore; siblings, Eleanor Branson, Joanne Pahl, and Charles (Lois) McDonald; and many other relatives.
Visitation will be held Sunday, June 12, from 5 to 7 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Visitation will also be held Monday from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 West 125th St., Savage. Interment St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Burnsville. Military Honors will be provided by the Prior Lake Veteran's Honor Guard. Memorials are preferred to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savage, or Sharing and Caring Hands.
