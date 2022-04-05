Obituary for Patrick J. Nolan

Patrick John Nolan, age 67, of Wayzata, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, March 25, 2022 from injuries incurred in a car crash on March 24 in Orlando, FL.
Born on July 18, 1954 to parents Richard and Phyllis Nolan in suburban Detroit, Pat was first and foremost a Husband, Father and “Papa” to his beloved family. Pat graduated with a degree in Packaging Engineering from Michigan State University, moved to Minnesota for an internship with Ecolab, then the entrepreneurship bug hit and he ran a successful package testing laboratory business for over 20 years.
Pat’s faith was his foundation and he spent numerous opportunities to serve others. He was a devoted, loving family man who loved his friends and country, as well as any opportunity to enjoy life’s experiences with those around him.
He is survived by his wife Carla of 42 years, for whom he’s been the caregiver for through her recent battle with Alzheimer’s; his sons Andrew and Jeffrey; daughter in-laws Elena and Hannah; grandchildren Harper, Murphy and Avery and his siblings; Anne, Dan, Chris, Kathy, Greg and Bryan. He is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Phyllis; in-laws James and Inez.
All are invited to attend Pat’s memorial service and celebration of life at Faith Church in Minnetonka on Friday, April 8 at 2 p.m. with reception to follow at Minneapolis Golf Club in St. Louis Park. There will also be a livestream of the service available at https://youtu.be/J_T65be8O2c.
In lieu of flowers, donations made will be used to honor Pat’s Guatemalan mission work with A.C.P.E and helping those with Alzheimer’s through the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.