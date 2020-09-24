Obituary for Patrick J. Smith

Patrick J. Smith, age 81, of Chaska, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020.
Pat was born in Minneapolis to Gertrude (La Ronge) Smith and was frequently taken care of by Betty and Frank Breen. During his youth, Pat resided at St. Joseph's Catholic Minneapolis Boys Home and then transferred for his high school years to Father Flanagans Boys Town in Omaha, NE, where he graduated in 1957. Pat honorably served in the United States Navy from 1959 to 1963, and then as a MPLS Police Officer for 30 years.
Pat is a member of the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Ojibwe, St. Hubert Catholic Church and Chaska American Legion - Post 57.
He adopted and lived the Boys Town motto of He aint heavy, Father hes m brother. During Kevins youth, he coached many sports teams, played ball with all of neighborhood kids and took many youth under his wing that didnt have fathers involved in their lives. He was a positive, thankful, generous, fun and gentle man.
Pat's favorite pastime was hanging out with friends and family and anything sports related. He loved playing football, baseball and basketball. He enjoyed reading, skiing, hiking, camping, fishing and listening to music. Pat was an avid photographer, allowing him to be a photographer in the Navy and also for crime scenes with the MPD. In his later years, he moved to Chaska to be close to his grandsons. He loved attending their various church, school and sporting events, and supported them in all of their various endeavors. He enjoyed teaching them how to take pictures and plant a garden.
Pat is preceded in death by his mother, Gertrude; sister, Devota Smith; nephews, Kenny and Donny Smith; great-nephew, Everette Thomas Howard Jr.; and foster parents Betty and Frank Breen.
He is survived by his daughter, Kelly Smith; son, Kevin (Kirsten) Smith of Chaska and their children, Joseph, Sam, Nick and Max; niece, Judy Olson; nephew, Larry Devlin; great-niece, Melissa Olson; great-nephews, Sven Olson, Ken Sean White (Barb); foster sisters, Stephanie Wells and Barb Breen, and many friends.