Obituary for Patrick J. Stroh

Patrick J. Stroh, age 51, of Prior Lake, entered eternal life on Monday, May 3, 2021.
A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, May 7 at 11 a.m. at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church, 3611 N Berens Rd. NW, Prior Lake. Friends are invited to pay respects to Patrick and begin seating at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Dan Poffenberger will preside and pallbearers will be William Stroh, D.J. Lundrigan, Vern Hollar, Jerry Hebert, Grant Hollar, and Dan Kuhl. Patrick will be laid to rest at St. Marys Cemetery in Alexandria, MN. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
On September 17, 1969 in Alexandria, parents Martin and Betty (Shea) Stroh celebrated the birth of their son, Patrick John Stroh. He was the youngest of seven children to be raised on the family farm. When he wasnt working on the farm or selling earthworms as bait, Patrick enjoyed playing football and driving his car and motorcycle! He loved fishing and being on the water.
A lifelong learner, Patrick furthered his education after high school. He attended Moorhead State University and later, earned his MBA at the University of St. Thomas. In his professional life, Patrick worked as a business executive managing and coaching others in business strategy and innovation. He shared his experiences and insight by publishing two books, Business Strategy and Advancing Innovation; and traveled the world doing public speaking and seminars.
While working at United Heath Group, Patrick was introduced to Michelle Gordon. Patricks outgoing charm and humor immediately caught Michelles eye. They were united in marriage on August 25, 2007. This began a new chapter in both their lives. Blending their families together, Patrick was deeply proud of his role as a father and husband. Whether it was teaching the kids a life lesson or simply going fishing, Patrick embraced every moment with his family.
In his free time, Patrick enjoyed boating on Prior Lake, traveling, cooking and entertaining friends. His love of food and wine compelled him to attend Le Cordon Blue Culinary School. A good laugh and a good meal were never in short supply at the Stroh home.
Patrick had a servants heart, and his love and devotion to improving others lives went beyond that of his family and friends. He was a member of the Prior Lake Rotary Club and served on the boards of directors for the Institute of Management Accountants, Technology Village of Prior Lake, and Vail Placea twin cities agency providing resources for those with mental illness.
Despite his health struggles and a double lung transplant, Patricks determination and dedication never wavered. He was fearless until the end.
Patrick is loved and missed by his wife, Michelle Gordon-Stroh; children, Alex (Bridget) Stroh, Jake (fiancé, Kim Luong) Gordon, and Rachel Stroh; mother, Betty (Neil) Ostlund; siblings, Margaret (Jerry) Herbert, Julie (D.J.) Lundrigan, Teresa Terfehr, William Stroh, Nancy (Vern) Hollar; step-sister, Julie Rambow; sister-in-law Tammey Myrin-Stroh, and many nieces, nephews, other loving relatives, and friends.
Patrick is greeted in Heaven by his father, Martin Stroh; brother, Don Stroh; brother-in-law Jerry Terfehr, and step-sister, Laura Peterson. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the American Lung Association.
