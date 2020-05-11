Obituary for Patrick Leo Foote, III

Patrick Leo Foote, III, born on January 14, 1987, in St. Paul, passed on to the Spirit World on May 10, 2020, due to congestive heart failure.
In his early years, he went to the Heart of the Survival School, and then from 2nd to 10th grade went to Shakopee Schools.
Patrick loved listening to all kinds of music and his pow-wow, ceremonial music. He loved to cook, and hang out with his nieces and nephews.
Patrick was a kind loving person who had a heart of gold, and helped out when he was asked to and would never say no, even when he was not feeling good. He loved all his family members and his friends. He was funny, and always joking around, even through his illness.
Patrick is survived by his mother, Georgette Garvin; step-mother, LaVita Wells; sisters, Renelle Foote, Dacia (Leon) Lussier, Daneen Foote, and Alenia Foote; brother, Garrett Garvin; nieces, Alexis Foote, Shaylene Foote, Olivia Lussier, Jada Lussier, and Harmony Massie; nephews, Cameron Foote, McConnell Foote, Leon Lussier, and Adrian Lussier; Hunka mothers, Judy Exum, and Anita Campbell; many many aunts and uncles, Donna Albers Walking Elk, Charlene Day, Susan Totenhagen, Hope Twohearts, Joyce Pendleton, and Wanda Blue; Hunka sisters, Barrie Lawrence, LeAnn Exum, Tawney Burrows, Katie Brewer, Jenny Brewer, Lizzie Bendel, Georgianna Drapeau, Grace Goldtooth, Danelle Grey Eagle, and Sarah Iron Cloud; Hunka brothers, Chaske LaBlanc, Glenford Drapeau, Dallas Goldtooth, Mike Rein, Jacob Melton, Reuben Crowfeather, Sr., Geno Barrientez, Anthony Barrientez, Matt Chuy Estrada, Phillip Steel, and Matt Pendleton.
He was preceded in death by his father, Llwellyn “Louie” Foote; brothers, McConnell Allen Garvin, and McAllen Lee Hart-Garvin; grandparents, Patrick Foote, Sr., Evelyn Little Eagle-Foote, Margret Hart, Arnold Garvin, and Louise Youngbear; uncles, Geoffery Garvin, Rodger Wells, Patrick Foote, Jr., Joseph Foote, Sr., and Mark Foote; aunt, Delphine Foote.
Family is sorry if they forgot to mention someone. Patrick had so many friends!
A private traditional all night wake (with social distancing regulations observed) will begin on Tuesday, May 12, at the Tiowakan Spiritual Center, 14625 Prairie Grass Drive NW, Prior Lake. Private Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 13, at the Tiowakan Spiritual Center. Officiating are Jerry Dearly and Reuben Crowfeather, Sr. Pallbearers are Leon Lussier, Sr., Brock Lanham, Mike Rein, Jacob Melton, Tru Mayotte, Hallo Day, Adrian Lussier, and John Barrientez, Jr. Honorary pallbearers are all of his friends and relatives. Live streaming of services will begin Wednesday at 11 a.m., on the McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation Facebook page. Please share condolences with the family while watching the Live stream. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee.
Arrangements are with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at