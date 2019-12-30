Obituary for Patrick Probert

Patrick “Pat” Probert, age 91, of Prior Lake, went home to spend Christmas with Jesus, on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at the Belle Plaine Lutheran Home, with his family at his side.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, January 2, at 11 a.m., with a time of gathering starting at 9:30 a.m., at St. Michael Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Avenue SE, Prior Lake. Father Tom Walker will preside. Pat’s grandchildren will act as urn bearers, the Prior Lake Honor Guard providing military honors. He will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Patrick Richard was born on May 16, 1928, in Wells, MN. He was placed into an orphanage in Owatonna. At the age of 22 months, he was adopted by Earl and Blanche (Corcoran) Probert, who warmly welcomed him into their lives. Pat grew up in small rural town of Easton, MN. At the age of 12, his parents adopted an infant baby girl named Lois. In 1946, Pat was one of only 28 graduates of Delavan High School.
Following in his mother’s footsteps, Pat became a licensed hairstylist. He started his career in Mankato and later transferred to Rochester, MN, working at Henry’s Beauty Salon. He was drafted into the Korean War, being stationed in Kentucky for two years. He then returned to Rochester and continued working at Henry’s.
One day a young woman named Marilyn Nolden sat in Pat’s chair. They started talking and after a short courtship, Pat and Marilyn married on April 18, 1959, at St. Francis Catholic Church, in Rochester. After the wedding, Pat and Marilyn moved to Preston, MN, where he opened his own beauty shop. Over the years, they were blessed with four daughters, Carrie, Diane, Amy, and Betsy. In 1968, they moved to Prior Lake, where he established Pat’s Beauty Shop, located on Main Street. He walked to work just about every day, and as the girls grew, they took part in some of the daily shop chores. Pat loved his clients and they loved him, often bringing him breakfast and treats. Pat eventually sold the shop and retired at the age of 77.
Family was extremely important to Pat. He worked days and Marilyn worked evening as a waitress, allowing them to raise and support their children. Sunday was family time, attending church together, followed by going out to eat. In his later years, Pat adored his grandchildren and relished the time he spent with them.
In the 70’s and 80’s, Pat enjoyed colorizing black and white photos. He loved listening to classical music and working in his vegetable and flower garden. In recent years, Pat and Marilyn have enjoyed living at Creekside Commons. He enjoyed making coffee in the community room, while entertaining and socializing with fellow residents.
Pat was a good husband, father and grandfather. He will remain in the hearts, who loved him the most, his wife, Marilyn; his daughters, Carrie (Scott) Schoeb, Diane Endorf, Amy (Jeff) Wuertz, Betsy (Kyle) Brown; his grandchildren, Nick, Nathan, and Andy Schoeb; Caresa, Drew, and Cole Endorf; Jaden and Joshua Wuertz; Mattea, Ainsley, and Wilson Brown: his sister, Lois Brooks; and other relatives and friends.
Welcoming home in heaven are Pat’s parents, Earl and Blanche Probert, and his son-in-law, Doug Endorf.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation
proudly served and cared for the Probert family.