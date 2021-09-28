Obituary for Patrick Skelley

Patrick Skelley, passed away on September 24, 2021, in Belle Plaine after battling heart disease.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 30 at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Jessenland. Fr. Michael Kaluza, will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Kolden Funeral Home in Belle Plaine. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Thursday morning from 8 to 10 a.m. followed by a procession to Jessenland for the Mass. Interment will be in the church cemetery and lunch will follow at the Belle Plaine Vet’s Club.
Pat was born on March 13, 1945 in New Prague and is the son of Mike Skelley and Pearl (Holste) Skelley. Pat was raised on the family farm in Jessenland and was the oldest of Mike and Pearl’s twelve Children. After graduating from Arlington High School in 1963 Pat moved to Minneapolis and lived with his aunt Mary and worked at the Minneapolis foundry where he made $75 dollars a week.
In 1966 Pat moved to Belle Plaine and on Halloween, 1969 met his future wife, Bonnie Jean Pittsley. Pat and Bonnie were married at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Jessenland on June 13, 1970. Pat spent most of his career in the car business first in partnership with Marv Voss in Belle Plaine at V&S Enterprise. In the early 1980’s Pat owned a gas station in New Prague before starting his business in Jordan, Cedar Auto Parts. Pat owned and operated Cedar Auto Parts until his retirement in 1999, when he sold the business.
Pat was a man of many interests including science fiction, fishing, playing blackjack and poker, and after a whiskey or two (and some pickled herring, sardines, and horseradish), telling tall tales. For many years Pat and Marv Voss were flagmen for the Scott Country Fair’s Demolition Derby, along with their wives and families as judges. Pat, along with long-time friends Richard Martin and Wally Fahey, started the Belle Plaine River Fishing Contest which was held from the early 1970’s through 2017. Pat was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and active member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Shamrock Division One.
Pat is survived by his siblings, Tom (Jackie) Skelley; Ann (Lon) Skattum; F. Joe (Joanne) Skelley; Mary Skelley; Joyce (Al) Koller; Joan (Steven) Heinz; Debra (Russ) Blaschko; Steven (Kally) Skelley; Paula Skelley, his children, Matt (Diane) Skelley; Mike (Francisco Teran) Skelley; Christian (Dave Allyn) Skelley, Elisha Skelley; Mark Skelley; and Bridgette Skelley, and grandchildren, Anthony Ingerson; Tallon Lowe; Kade Skelley; Kiersten Skelley; Carrick Skelley; Maeve Skelley; and Blake Skelley.
Pat was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie; parents, Mike and Pearl Skelley; his siblings John and Timothy, and grandson, Daniel.